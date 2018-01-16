WAY TO GO EAGLES! HALF THE COMMERCIALS AS THE OTHER STATIONS ALL DAY!  LISTEN LIVE | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM
Filed Under:Dave Matthews Band, DMB

By Shannon Frost Greenstein

It’s gonna be a big year for DMB.

They took a break in 2017…understandably…but the Dave Matthew Band is back with HUGE news.  They’ve announced a new album, due for a summer release, and their 2018 North American tour.  (In case you were counting, this would be the 9th…yes, NINTH…studio album for DMB, though the first since 2012.)

So, of course, our first question was, “ARE THEY COMING TO PHILLY???”

Well, rest easy, fans, because they are.  On June 15th and 16th, Dave Matthews Band will be at the BB&T Pavilion, and it’s going to be an awesome time to be a DMB fan.

dave matthews band Dave Matthews Band Announces New Album, Summer Tour

Let’s talk tickets.  They’re available via Ticketmaster, and go on sale Friday, February 2nd, at 10 a.m.  That’s for the general public, but you VIP fans who are part of the DMB Warehouse Fan Association will be pleased to know there is a presale ALREADY UNDERWAY here.

Tickets purchased online will also come with a CD or digital download of the new album, though that offer ends May 17th.  Just to be safe, better get them ASAP.  🙂

June 15th and 16th, friends, are the big dates, but you don’t want to miss that February 2nd on-sale date as well.  This is the show for old Dave fans, new Dave fans, the old-school, the new-school, and the ones who remained consistent all along.  See you at BB&T!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Today's 96.5

Taylor Swift at Lincoln Financial Field July 13th AND 14th!In addition to July 14th, Taylor Swift has added a second show on Friday, July 13th at Lincoln Financial Field!
TODAY'S 96.5 Concert GuideCheck out what shows are headed your way with Today's official concert guide.

Listen Live