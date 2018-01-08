Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws over Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Destiny Vaeao (97) during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017. The Cowboys won, 6-0. (Photo by Max Faulkner/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/TNS/Sipa USA)

Put on your Eagles’ green and let’s celebrate the playoffs with the Eagles this Saturday! Head down to the sports complex and join the free Eagles Fan Fest on 11 th street before kickoff (next to Citizens Bank Park). Enjoy food, drinks and entertainment from Noon to 4 p.m.