Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws over Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Destiny Vaeao (97) during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017. The Cowboys won, 6-0. (Photo by Max Faulkner/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/TNS/Sipa USA)
 Put on your Eagles’ green and let’s celebrate the playoffs with the Eagles this Saturday! Head down to the sports complex and join the free Eagles Fan Fest on 11th street before kickoff (next to Citizens Bank Park). Enjoy food, drinks and entertainment from Noon to 4 p.m.  NO TICKET REQURIED!  This event is free and open to the public.
                       
We’ll be playing music from Today’s 96.5 and getting you pumped-up for the Eagles playoff game against Atlanta which you can hear on SportsRadio 94.1 (WIP-FM)!
