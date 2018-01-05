NOW PLAYING:  HALF THE COMMERCIALS AS THE OTHER STATIONS = MORE MUSIC!  | LISTEN LIVE
Photo: Orlando Barria / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

JT season has arrived.

Justin Timberlake is back in a big way, dropping his massive new single, “Filthy,” ahead of the forthcoming album, Man of the Woods.

While fans delve into the futuristic tune, Timberlake has revealed the complete tracklist for the new full-length.

As previously reported, both Chris Stapleton and Alicia Keys will feature on Man of the Woods.

See the full tracklist below.

MOTW. Link in bio.

A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on

