By Robyn Collins

Liam Payne and Rita Ora have shared a video snippet, in which they get down to their new duet “For You.”

The track will be featured on the Fifty Shades Freed soundtrack and will be available in full this Friday, Jan. 5.

In the clip, which was shot in the studio, the artists wear headphones as they rehearse and listen back to the uptempo dance song. From the looks of things it was a fun recording session.

Check out the preview below.

