NOW PLAYING:  HALF THE COMMERCIALS AS THE OTHER STATIONS = MORE MUSIC!  | LISTEN LIVE
The NFL star can shoot as well as throw.
Filed Under:ciara, Russell Wilson
Photo: Dan MacMedan / USA Today

By Robyn Collins

Russell Wilson is the quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks, but the NFL star has other skills too, like photography.

Related: Kelly Rowland And Ciara Bring Christmas Carols To Children’s Hospital

Wilson recently shot some intimate photos of his wife Ciara, which the singer/actress/model shared via her official Twitter account.

The QB may have a second career waiting when he retires from football.

Check out the sexy shots below.

More From Today's 96.5

Taylor Swift at Lincoln Financial Field in July 2018!The One and Only Taylor Swift is bringing the reputation Stadium Tour to Philadelphia this summer! Tickets on sale to the public December 13th!
TODAY'S 96.5 Concert GuideCheck out what shows are headed your way with Today's official concert guide.

Listen Live