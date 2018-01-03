By Shannon Frost Greenstein

Swifties, there’s good news afoot.

Due to incredible demand, Taylor Swift is adding a second show at Lincoln Financial Field this summer!!!

The Reputation Stadium Tour already included one performance at the Linc. on Saturday, July 14th. If you were unable to get tickets to that show, fear not! Now there’s an ADDITIONAL show on Friday, July 13th.

Tickets will go on sale for the added show on Wednesday, January 31st at 10 a.m. Eastern time. As before, fans can purchase tickets in advance of the public sale date via the Taylor Swift Presale, powered by Ticketmaster Verified Fan. That registration opens at 10 a.m. Eastern time on Friday, January 5th, and continues through Thursday, January 18th at 10 a.m. Eastern Time.

Remember, fans who register receive priority access, and fans who have been previously verified via Taylor Swift Tix will take precedence ahead of new registrants. General ticketing, and further on-sale information, is available at www.TaylorSwift.com, or can be obtained by visiting www.Ticketmaster.com.

We, Philadelphians, are indescribably lucky to get this SECOND CHANCE at Taylor Swift tickets, so don’t delay! Register starting Friday, January 5th, and get ready for what promises to be the most epic show EVAH.