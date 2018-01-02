By Shannon Frost Greenstein

Just picture it.

It’s on the steps outside of the Philadelphia Museum of Art. The Christmas lights are on. It’s dusk. You can see all the way down the parkway, and the skyline of the city.

Sounds like the perfect time to propose, right?

Well, a lucky couple had that very experience just a few weeks ago. We partnered with our great friends at Family & Co. Jewelers to help surprise Lee Spitler and Shannon Bernak with the most important part of the marriage proposals…the ring, obvs.

Lee is a wounded combat veteran, and Shannon is the woman he met in Kuwait, and whom he started to date as soon as his service was completed. The surprise was through our partnership with Liberty USO, and Family & Co. Jewelers is the incredibly generous business which donated the gorgeous ring.

Pause. Take a look at that ring. Stunning, no?

According to Lee, the proposal went exactly right. He said, “It went like I planned. I didn’t fall, I didn’t stammer, I didn’t do anything stupid, and she said yes.”

“Yes, I did,” Shannon added. “You’re my best friend.”

To see two best friends pledge their love for one another is a beautiful enough event, but put it together with a beautiful setting, and a beautiful gesture to honor their relationship from Family & Co. Jewelers, and you’ve got a one-of-a-kind start to an engagement.

Congratulations, Lee and Shannon! We wish you a lifetime of happiness!