Photo: Scott Kirkland / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Demi Lovato rang in the new year with a glitzy show in Miami and a big kiss for one of her dancers.

The pop star shared the moment on Instagram, posting a series of shots from the concert sporting a fabulous sequinned jumpsuit, including one of her kissing female dancer/choreographer, Jojo Gomez.

“Last performance of 2017 and first kiss of 2018,” Lovato captioned the photos, adding a series of emojis.

Gomez also shared the photo with the caption, “first kiss of 2018.”

See the posts below.

Last performance of 2017 and first kiss of 2018 🎉😻💋 📷 @worldredeye

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on

Happy New Year @ddlovato 💋😘✨. First kiss of 2018! 😛

A post shared by Jojo Gomez💋. (@jojogomezxo) on

