Filed Under:Kanye West, Kim Kardashian
Photo: Jayne Kamin Oncea / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Happy holidays from the Wests.

Kim Kardashian has shared a festive new family portrait to celebrate the holiday season.

Captioned with a simple “Happy Holidays,” the new portrait finds Kim (sporting blonde hair) and Kanye posing in front of a Christmas tree with their children, North and Saint.

See the family portrait below.

