By Scott T. Sterling

Move over, Taco Tuesdays. Jennifer Lopez has another idea.

J. Lo celebrated the holidays with a big “Taco Wednesdays” party at her Bel-Air mansion, and the star-studded guest list included boyfriend Alex Rodriguez and a host of Kardashians, including Kim, Kourtney and matriarch Kris Jenner.

Kim Kardashian shared images from the glamorous taco party on social media, revealing the hostess’ fabulous holiday outfit and the lavish dinner spread.

Lopez also posted photos from the event, including one of just herself and Kim Kardashian: “When Kimmy comes we always have to take a selfie,” reads the photo caption.

