Photo: Scott Kirkland / PictureGroup / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Demi Lovato is famously “Cool for the Summer,” and the pop star looks ready for the season to arrive in a steamy new bathing suit.

“In ❤️ with this bathing suit…,” Lovato posted on Instagram next to the photo of the singer wearing a black and white one-piece with red accents and a plunging neckline. See the image below.

Fans of Lovato’s poolside look can find the suit, dubbed “The Michelle in Cherries,” on the Solid & Striped website. It retails for $168.

