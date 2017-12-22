NOW PLAYING:  HALF THE COMMERCIALS AS THE OTHER STATIONS = MORE MUSIC!  | LISTEN LIVE
Filed Under:kesha
Photo: Olivia Bee

By Scott T. Sterling 

This is Kesha.

The pop star has shared her version of the song, “This is Me,” recorded for the soundtrack to The Greatest Showman.

Related: Kesha Shares Heartfelt Holiday Message: ‘Give Yourself a Break’

The song originated in the Broadway production of The Greatest Showman, where it was performed by Kelea Settle, who stars in the film.

That version has been nominated for the Best Original Song – Motion Picture for the 75th Golden Globes.

Listen to Kesha’s version below.

More From Today's 96.5

Taylor Swift at Lincoln Financial Field in July 2018!The One and Only Taylor Swift is bringing the reputation Stadium Tour to Philadelphia this summer! Tickets on sale to the public December 13th!
TODAY'S 96.5 Concert GuideCheck out what shows are headed your way with Today's official concert guide.

Listen Live