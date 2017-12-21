NOW PLAYING:  HALF THE COMMERCIALS AS THE OTHER STATIONS = MORE MUSIC!  | LISTEN LIVE
Filed Under:Liam Payne, rita ora
Photo: AdMedia / PA Images / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Liam Payne and Rita Ora have revealed a new collaboration for the upcoming movie, Fifty Shades Freed.

Related: Liam Payne Taps Bella Thorne For New ‘Bedroom Floor’ Video

Rumors started swirling when Payne shared a mysterious photo alongside Ora and tagged with the movie’s title.

Payne has upped the ante with a new social media post, confirming that he and Ora have a song for the film, in which Ora appears.

“Something special #ForYou coming in January,” Payne captioned his post with a short video revealing the forthcoming track.

Check it out below.

Something special #ForYou coming in January...#FiftyShadesFreed @ritaora

A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne) on

More From Today's 96.5

Taylor Swift at Lincoln Financial Field in July 2018!The One and Only Taylor Swift is bringing the reputation Stadium Tour to Philadelphia this summer! Tickets on sale to the public December 13th!
TODAY'S 96.5 Concert GuideCheck out what shows are headed your way with Today's official concert guide.

Listen Live