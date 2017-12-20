NOW PLAYING:  HALF THE COMMERCIALS AS THE OTHER STATIONS = MORE MUSIC!  | LISTEN LIVE
Photo: Birdie Thompson / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda was inspired to share a special holiday message with the band’s legions of fans.

“Be kind to one another. Be kind to yourself,” Shindoa wrote in the message that he shared on Twitter. “Show appreciation. Listen first.”

Shinoda ended the message with the hashtag, #MakeChesterProud.

See the tweet below.

