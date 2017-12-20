By Shannon Frost Greenstein

Chalfont nine year-old Chase Garofolo is a Carson Wentz fan.

“Well, who isn’t?” you might be saying. “I’m a Carson Wentz fan, too!”

Yes, that may be, but Chase’s love of Philly sports teams, his generosity, and his sweetly-naive optimism set him apart a bit. And now he’s getting the chance for the world to see his commitment to the Eagles QB on national television!

Chase has always looked up to Carson Wentz. According to his mom, Amanda Wallace, he eagerly followed the story of Carson befriending an 8 year-old cancer patient from Delaware, and cried when the boy passed. Amanda says it is Carson’s selfless nature and sense of compassion which speak to her and Chase, as it makes Wentz a powerful role model for young children who naturally look up to him due to his fame.

In fact, as mother and son donate to a nonprofit every Christmas to give back to those in need, Amanda and Chase were impressed enough by Carson Wentz’s actions (and recent performance! Fly, Eagles, Fly!) to donate to his AO1 Foundation, which provides opportunities and support to the less fortunate.

And then came the game against the Rams. And then came Carson Wentz’s season-ending knee injury.

Amanda was worried about how Chase would take the news, given his love of the Eagles and his certainty that they will make it all the way to the Super Bowl. (Knock wood!) But she needn’t have been concerned. She came home to find Chase “editing” the gingerbread man he had made the night previously in Carson Wentz’s image.

Post-knee injury Carson Wentz.

Chase was, in fact, gluing shish-kebab sticks and marshmallows onto the gingerbread quarterback: “His crutches,” Chase clarified.

In addition to providing the poor cookie with some sorely-needed walking support, Chase made a special Christmas wish…namely, that Santa Claus make Carson better in time for the Super Bowl. He delivered his letter to Santa via his Elf on the Shelf…so THAT’S what those darn things are for…and was thrilled to receive a response a day later.

What did Santa have to say?

“Have faith in Foles! We struck gold with Wentz, but the Cowboys still suck.”

Excellent advice, Santa.

Naturally, people love this story. It has everything…hope, loyalty, the innocence of children, and the 2017 NFC East Division Champions. It’s touched so many people, Chase has been invited onto Fox’s Good Day Philadelphia morning show on Thursday, December 21st to talk about his love for #11 and his confidence that Santa can save the day.

Amanda admits she’s hoping for a visit from Carson Wentz himself on the show as a surprise for Chase…who, she assures us, will absolutely have kittens to meet his hero. We’re doing our part to get the word out, because we’d love to see the ultimate Eagles fan surprised by the ultimate Eagle! If you’d like to help, share and retweet this story, as well as tagging Wentz with the request to make an appearance on Good Day Philadelphia tomorrow morning.

While we’re not sure it’s in Santa’s power to repair an ACL, this is the sweetest request from a citizen and fan the city of Philadelphia is lucky to call its own. Here’s hoping Carson gets wind of the story and stops by!