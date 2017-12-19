NOW PLAYING:  HALF THE COMMERCIALS AS THE OTHER STATIONS = MORE MUSIC!  | LISTEN LIVE
Filed Under:Lorde
Photo: Brendan Walter

By Jon Wiederhorn

How could Lorde’s Melodrama — which many critics have listed as one of the year’s best albums — possibly sound any better? Fans might be able to find out on April 8 when the standard and deluxe editions of the record come out on vinyl.

Related: Lorde’s ‘Melodrama’ Displayed At The Louvre

The deluxe edition comes with a hand-drawn sleeve and six photo inserts and a special collector’s edition of the album will follow later in the year. Fans can pre-order the vinyl versions of Melodrama here.

Lorde’s North American tour with Run the Jewels and Mitski launches March 1 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

More From Today's 96.5

Taylor Swift at Lincoln Financial Field in July 2018!The One and Only Taylor Swift is bringing the reputation Stadium Tour to Philadelphia this summer! Tickets on sale to the public December 13th!
Kesha and Macklemore: Transcendent, and COMING TO BB&T THIS SUMMER!Kesha and Macklemore are coming to BB&T Pavilion July 25th, and the ticket presale starts December 14th!

Listen Live