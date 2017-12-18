Photo: Courtesy Fox
By Scott T. Sterling
Bebe Rexha opened last night’s (Dec. 17) airing of A Christmas Story Live! with a performance of her new holiday single, “Count on Christmas.”
Rexha performed the song amidst a crowd of happy carolers and dancers festooned in Christmas lights and bearing gifts.
Watch the spirited performance from the live special below.
