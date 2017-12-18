Photo: Courtesy Republic Records
By Scott T. Sterling
Ariana Grande is here to wish you happy holidays, and she’s got a couple of famous friends in tow.
Related: Ariana Grande Confirms She’s Working on a New Album
Grande jumped on Instagram to share her Christmas spirit, posing with a Mickey Mouse (wearing a holiday hat) in front of a portrait of American president Barack Obama.
“Happy holidays from my family to urs,” Grande captioned the photo, in which she’s sporting sparkly mouse ears and blowing a kiss to the camera.
See the cute post below.
More From Today's 96.5
Taylor Swift at Lincoln Financial Field in July 2018!The One and Only Taylor Swift is bringing the reputation Stadium Tour to Philadelphia this summer! Tickets on sale to the public December 13th!
Kesha and Macklemore: Transcendent, and COMING TO BB&T THIS SUMMER!Kesha and Macklemore are coming to BB&T Pavilion July 25th, and the ticket presale starts December 14th!