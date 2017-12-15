5:20 PM LISTEN TO WIN THE “BEX CHRISTMAS EVER” | FIND OUT MORE | LISTEN LIVE

 
Filed Under:Justin Bieber
Photo: Courtesy Def Jam

By Hayden Wright

Justin Bieber’s Instagram has something for everyone this week: Ed Sheeran fans can watch him practice dance moves to “Perfect.” Christmas and fitness lovers can see him trim the tree shirtless. And now, Bieber has posted something a little more serious and personal.

Related: Justin Bieber Shares Touching Tribute To His Dad

The Purpose singer photographed a whiteboard with a message for his flock of 94.8 million followers, inspired by his connection with a power greater than himself:

“Do you feel like you have exhausted all your options? Do you feel helpless? Do you feel like you’re never good enough? What if I told you that there’s a god that’s willing to meet you WHEREVER you’re at! What if I told you he could take away your pain, shame, guilt and fears? #Jesus.”

See the post below.

More From Today's 96.5

Taylor Swift at Lincoln Financial Field in July 2018!The One and Only Taylor Swift is bringing the reputation Stadium Tour to Philadelphia this summer! Tickets on sale to the public December 13th!
Kesha and Macklemore: Transcendent, and COMING TO BB&T THIS SUMMER!Kesha and Macklemore are coming to BB&T Pavilion July 25th, and the ticket presale starts December 14th!

Listen Live