5:20 PM LISTEN TO WIN THE “BEX CHRISTMAS EVER” | FIND OUT MORE | LISTEN LIVE

 
Filed Under:britney spears
Photo: Sthanlee B. Mirador / Sipa / USA Today

By Hayden Wright

The canon of popular Christmas music is a hard playlist to crack: Apart from Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” and Wham!’s “Last Christmas,” most standards we love are oldies but goodies. That doesn’t stop artists from trying their luck: In 2000, Britney Spears recorded “My Only Wish (This Year)” and among her fans, its legacy endures.

Related: Britney Spears Posts Elvis Presley Cover to Celebrate Her 36th Birthday

One such fan is comedian John Early, who appeared on The Late Show and performed Britney’s holiday classic. The Search Party actor explained what makes “My Only Wish (This Year)” so special to him:

“As a devout atheist, Christmas is huge for me, especially Christmas music. So I’m going to sing you my favorite Christmas song if that’s okay,” he said. “I’m gonna sing a song by Ms. Britney Jean Spears, who I coincidentally do a shocking impression of, born completely out of love, by the way.”

Watch Early’s cover rendition below.

More From Today's 96.5

Taylor Swift at Lincoln Financial Field in July 2018!The One and Only Taylor Swift is bringing the reputation Stadium Tour to Philadelphia this summer! Tickets on sale to the public December 13th!
Kesha and Macklemore: Transcendent, and COMING TO BB&T THIS SUMMER!Kesha and Macklemore are coming to BB&T Pavilion July 25th, and the ticket presale starts December 14th!

Listen Live