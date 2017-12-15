5:20 PM LISTEN TO WIN THE “BEX CHRISTMAS EVER” | FIND OUT MORE | LISTEN LIVE

 
Filed Under:BTS, Fall Out Boy
Photo: Pamela Littky

By Robyn Collins

Fall Out Boy just released a new remix of “Champion” featuring BTS’ RM (formerly Rap Monster).

Related: Fall Out Boy Release New Single ‘Hold Me Tight Or Don’t

“In ’94, the world started me and I’ve been driving, sometimes a man just can’t open his car, and ain’t gotta be somebody, be anybody, rather be anybody than live in a dead body,” the Korean star raps. “If you can’t see me then find a helicopter, in the night sky, shine like a star.”

It’s the latest stateside collaboration for the Korean boy band who have also worked with Andrew Taggart of The Chainsmokers and Steve Aoki. RM has also previously done tracks with Wale and Warren G.

Check out the remix of “Champion,” which contains explicit lyrics now at Radio.com.

More From Today's 96.5

Taylor Swift at Lincoln Financial Field in July 2018!The One and Only Taylor Swift is bringing the reputation Stadium Tour to Philadelphia this summer! Tickets on sale to the public December 13th!
Kesha and Macklemore: Transcendent, and COMING TO BB&T THIS SUMMER!Kesha and Macklemore are coming to BB&T Pavilion July 25th, and the ticket presale starts December 14th!

Listen Live