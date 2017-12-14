Photo: PA Images / Sipa / USA Today
By Robyn Collins
Sia performed the song “Snowman,” from her new album Everyday is Christmas, yesterday (Dec 13) on The Ellen Degeneres Show.
The enigmatic singer stood in a gift box at the back of a set that resembled wrapping paper while frequent collaborator 15-year-old Maddie Ziegler, delivered an energetic routine at the front of the stage, along with two dancing snowmen.
Watch Sia and Maddie below.
