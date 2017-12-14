Photo: PA Images / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Sam Smith has shared a blizzard of holiday spirit with a lovely new rendition of the seasonal standard, “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.”

Related: Sam Smith Makes Humanitarian Trip to Jordan, Asks Fans for Help



Smith performed the holiday tune during a recent visit to the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge this past Wednesday (Dec. 13), where the singer revealed that he’s not exactly a fan of Christmas songs.

“I don’t really like Christmas songs,” he shared during the interview. “I’m such a Scrooge when it comes to Christmas songs because I worked in Clinton Cards (a UK chain) when I was a kid and they just ruined these Christmas songs for me.”

Smith recorded a version of the song back in 2014, which peaked at No. 90 on the Billboard Hot 100, making it the only time the track has hit the charts.

The singer stuck around to sing his latest single, “One Last Song,” which he describes as the last tune written about the ex that inspired most of his debut, In the Lonely Hour.

Watch both performances below.