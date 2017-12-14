Photo: James Minchin
By Scott T. Sterling
Linkin Park has shared a new video for “Sharp Edges,” taken from the band’s upcoming release, One More Light Live.
The engaging and emotional performance features just Chester Bennington and Brad Delson at center stage singing and playing guitars.
One More Light Live is set for release tomorrow (Dec. 15).
Watch the new clip below.
