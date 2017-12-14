Mar 12, 2017; Austin, TX, USA; Former Vice President Joe Biden talks about fighting cancer during the South by Southwest Conference and Festivals. Mandatory Credit: Jarrad Henderson-USA TODAY NETWORK

By Shannon Frost Greenstein

Yesterday on “The View“, Joe Biden put in an appearance to promote his new book, “Promise Me, Dad”, which is devoted to his late son Beau Biden, the former Attorney General of Delaware. He took the opportunity to offer some incredibly touching sentiments to Meghan McCain, who lost her composure when speaking about her father, Sen. John McCain’s (R-Ariz), cancer diagnosis.

John McCain revealed he is suffering from brain cancer in July, which is, incidentally, the same kind of cancer which killed Joe Biden’s son Beau. Referencing the book, Meghan admitted she couldn’t get through it without tearing up, saying, ““I think about Beau almost every day, and I was told that this doesn’t get easier.”

As Meghan was overcome by her emotions, Biden physically stood up to move over next to her and share her couch as he took her hand. He spoke about his friendship with John McCain, and the source of strength that the man was for Beau while he was ill.

Biden said, “Your dad took care of my Beau .. became friends with Beau. Beau talked about your dad’s courage. Not about illness, but about his courage.”

John and I have been friends for 40 years. He's gotten through so much difficulty with so much grace. He is strong – and he will beat this. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 20, 2017

In addition to his political career and book promotion, Biden has been involved with cancer research as of late. His message to Meghan was one of hope and optimism, given what he’s seen since leaving office.

Speaking of recent medical breakthroughs and the rate at which medicine is evolving, he commented, ““There’s a lot of hope there. And if anybody can make it, [it’s] your dad.”

Joe Biden has NOT had an easy life, with the amount of loss he’s suffered and the grief he must still feel. It’s heartwarming to hear him comfort someone in a similar position as he once was , and to use his experience with healing to console someone else in need.

Regardless of your political affiliation, I think we can all appreciate John McCain’s courage, and his daughter’s desire for her father’s return to health. Cancer is a scourge, and we join Joe and Meghan in hoping for John’s full recovery.