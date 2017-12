Contest Rules

Unless otherwise indicated below, Today’s 96.5’s general contest rules apply to Today’s 96.5 contests. For the specific terms and conditions applicable to a particular Today’s 96.5 contest, please see below.

You can also view Today’s 96.5’s General Contest Rules or review Entercom’s Privacy Policy.

Enter To Win Kesha & Macklemore Tickets!

Contest Date Range: December 11, 2017 10:00 am – December 31, 2017 10:00 am

Contest Rules: Click here for COMPLETE CONTEST RULES

Enter To Win Andy Grammer Tickets!

Contest Date Range: November 15, 2017 10:00 am – December 15, 2017 10:00 am

Contest Rules: Click here for COMPLETE CONTEST RULES

Enter To Win Disney Jr. Dance Party Tickets!

Contest Date Range: November 15, 2017 10:00 am – December 31, 2017 10:00 am

Contest Rules: Click here for COMPLETE CONTEST RULES

Enter To Win Demi Lovato Tickets!

Contest Date Range: October 31, 2017 12:00 pm – December 7, 2017 11:59 pm

Contest Rules: Click here for COMPLETE CONTEST RULES

Enter To Win Kid Rock Tickets!

Contest Date Range: October 30, 2017 10:00 am – November 19, 2017 10:00 am

Contest Rules: Click here for COMPLETE CONTEST RULES