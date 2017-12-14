Photo: Courtesy Epic
By Scott T. Sterling
Camila Cabello has shared the full version of “Crown,” her collaboration with Grey for the soundtrack to Will Smith’s sci-fi fantasy film, Bright.
Cabello teased the track in the final trailer for the movie, which is set to debut on Netflix Dec. 22.
The movie soundtrack, featuring Migos, Future, Bastille, Sam Hunt and more, drops tomorrow (Dec. 15).
Check out the latest from the former Fifth Harmony singer below.
