By Scott T. Sterling
Happy Birthday, Taylor Swift!
With today (Dec. 13) being the pop star’s 28th birthday, it’s appropriate that she’s got some gifts for her fans. Swift has shared a new trailer for the upcoming Reputation tour at the same time that tickets for the shows go on sale to the public.
Watch the tour trailer below.
