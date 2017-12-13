Photo: Ron Elkman / USA Today

By Jon Wiederhorn

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will induct Bon Jovi, Dire Straits, the Moody Blues, The Cars, Nina Simone and Sister Rosetta Tharpe as the class of 2018 on April 14. The event will take place in Cleveland at the Public Hall, and an edited version of the ceremony will be broadcast later in the year on HBO.

Related: Bon Jovi Tops the 2018 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Fan Vote

“It’s a Christmas miracle,” Bon Jovi keyboardist David Bryan told Rolling Stone. “[We were] guys living the dream, getting on a bus with no guarantees in any way shape or form or anything. It was, ‘Let’s go out and make this happen.’ And we actually did.”

Bon Jovi is expected to take the stage with former members Richie Sambora and Alec John Such. “The idea is that it’s a celebration of what we were and what we are, said Bryan. “You’ll see the current lineup and then see the original. It should be a fun night.”

“It’s certainly an honor to be recognized by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and I am thinking about all of my heroes and my peers that have been inducted before me – it’s great to be in that queue,” said original guitarist Richie Sambora in a prepared statement. “It is the best feeling. I also want to say how much I love my fans and thank them for helping us get here.”

Bon Jovi is the only band being inducted to have started releasing music in the ’80s. The group’s self-titled full-length came out in 1984. Bands are eligible for the Rock Hall 25 years after their first album or single was released.