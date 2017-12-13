5:20 PM LISTEN TO WIN THE “BEX CHRISTMAS EVER” | FIND OUT MORE | LISTEN LIVE

 
Photo: Rowan

By Scott T. Sterling

Nick Jonas steps into the center of a bullfighting ring for his latest music video, “Home.”

The setting is appropriate, as “Home” is taken from the soundtrack to animated movie, Ferdinand, the story of a bull who has no interest in fighting, starring the voices of John Cena and SNL‘s Kate McKinnon.

Jonas sings the song from the center of the arena for most of the clip before being joined by a diverse cast of dancers. The video also features clips from the new film.

“You guys know how special ‘Home’ is to me & I‘m so happy to share the video!,” Jonas posted on Twitter. “We wanted to create a video with people of all different walks of life coming together. Love and acceptance are two of the best things we can give each other. Hope you like it.”

Watch the “Home” video below.

