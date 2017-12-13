Photo: Eric McCandelss / CBS
By Scott T. Sterling
Kelly Clarkson and Josh Groban have revealed a new video performing a duet of “All I Ask of You,” a song from the stage production The Phantom of the Opera.
The performance is taken from upcoming CBS special, A Home For the Holidays, which will also feature appearances from Kane Brown and Kacey Musgraves.
The pair have history with the song, having recorded it for Groban’s 2015 Duets album.
A Home For the Holidays airs Dec. 19 at 8 p.m. (ET) on CBS. Check out the performance below.
