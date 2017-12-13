5:20 PM LISTEN TO WIN THE “BEX CHRISTMAS EVER” | FIND OUT MORE | LISTEN LIVE

 
"[The baby] looks a lot like James, mainly because James looks like a giant baby," he said.
By Hayden Wright

Yesterday, James Corden’s wife Julia Carey went into labor with the couple’s third child two and a half hours before The Late Late Show was set to tape. The well-connected Englishman phoned a friend — none other than Harry Styles — who agreed to take the reins for the night. Harry announced the good news to the crowd (which sounded thrilled about their last-minute replacement host) and delivered some zingers in his monologue:

“[The baby] looks a lot like James, mainly because James looks like a giant baby,” he said. Styles also joked that this was “a one-time thing…unless CBS likes what they see.”

During the show, Harry hosted musical guest Seal and interviewed Owen Wilson, Jane Krakowski and Joel Edgerton. Corden tweeted his gratitude — for his newborn daughter and his pal’s willingness to step up to the plate.

“Today we welcomed a beautiful baby daughter into the world. Both she and her mother are doing great. We can’t stop smiling. Thank you Harry for stepping in to host the show at 2 and a half hours notice! x x x”

The night before, Harry and James put their friendship on display with a spontaneous kiss during a holiday edition of Carpool Karaoke.

Watch Harry’s monologue below.

 

