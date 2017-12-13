Photo: AdMedia / Sipa / USA Today

By Robyn Collins

Gwyneth Paltrow is bringing The Go-Go’s to Broadway. The actress is listed among the co-produces for the musical Head Over Heels featuring the music of Belinda Carlisle led girl group and set to the storyline of the 16th century romantic prose, Arcadia.

Described as “a tantalizing odyssey wrought with mistaken identities, jealous lovers, romance and scandal,” Head Over Heels features the band’s hit songs, “Our Lips are Sealed,” “We Got the Beat” and “Vacation.”

Arcadia, written by the English poet and scholar Sir Phillip Sidney, centers around the story of Basilius, the Duke of Arcadia and his two daughters.

The show will have a limited run in San Francisco next spring before heading to New York for the 2018-19 season.

Head Over Hills will be directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (American Idiot, Spring Awakening, Hedwig and the Angry Inch).