By Scott T. Sterling

Walk the Moon shared a pair of performances on last night (Dec. 11) on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The group played “One Foot” and “Kamikaze” on Kimmel’s outdoor stage in Hollywood to a crowd of fans eager to see the Ohio rockers.

Watch both the Kimmel performances below.