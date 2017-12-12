Photo: Courtesy ABC
By Scott T. Sterling
Walk the Moon shared a pair of performances on last night (Dec. 11) on Jimmy Kimmel Live!
The group played “One Foot” and “Kamikaze” on Kimmel’s outdoor stage in Hollywood to a crowd of fans eager to see the Ohio rockers.
Watch both the Kimmel performances below.
