Photo: Sthanlee B. Mirador / Sipa / USA Today
By Scott T. Sterling
It’s been said that every little girl wants a pony for Christmas. Lady Gaga just made that dream come true times two.
The pop star has shared a new video of herself running around a corral with a pair of small horses. “My new babies,” reads the caption.
Take a peek into Gaga’s happy new life with her horse babies below.
My new babies ❤️🐴👼 https://t.co/s4ejQD6V4l—
Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) December 12, 2017
