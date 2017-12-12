Photo: PA Images / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Jennifer Hudson is back.

The pop star and coach on TV’s The Voice has shared a dramatic and emotional new song, “Burden Down.”

The new song is the first single from Hudson’s upcoming fourth full-length studio album, which is expected to arrive next year.

The piano ballad arrives via a powerful performance music video; check out Jennifer’s new song below.