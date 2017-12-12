25 November 2017 - Los Angeles, California - Jane Krakowski, Maya Rudolph. FOX's "A Christmas Story Live!" Lighting Event. Photo Credit: F. Sadou/AdMedia

By Shannon Frost Greenstein

You’ll shoot your eye out…

…if you miss A Christmas Story Live!!!!!!

Ok, that one was cheesy. Sorry. It was too easy to resist.

But if I caught your attention when I mentioned “A Christmas Story”, then this news is for you!

This Sunday, Fox is airing “A Christmas Story Live!” from 7:00 – 10:00 p.m. It’s based BOTH on the original film, which we all, naturally, absolutely adore, and the Tony-award nominated Broadway production of “A Christmas Story: The Musical.” In much the same vein as its other live musical productions like Grease Live!, and 2019’s “Rent Live!”, “A Christmas Story Live!” will feature what hopes to be a stellar soundtrack and some amazing choreography.

And when you take a look at the cast, be assured that “stellar” and “amazing” are two words you’ll be using often while watching!

Tony-award winner Matthew Broderick will star as the grown narrator, with comedienne Maya Rudolph as Ralphie’s mother. The ensemble cast also includes SNL’s Ana Gasteyer and “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”‘s Jane Krakowski. A nationwide casting call led to the selection of 11 year-old Andy Walken from Seattle as Ralphie, while David Alan Grier plays Santa Claus. You’ll also see Chris Diamantopoulos, Ken Jeong, and Los Angeles Band PRETTYMUCH, which will delight as the Hohman Indiana carolers.

I think we can all agree that live musicals have come a long way since NBC’s “A Sound of Music Live!”, which was…I hesitate to say…pretty godawful terrible. But this…this has potential. “A Christmas Story” is the very epitome of Christmas, and when you add in new musical numbers…well, it promises to be a festive, toe-tapping, choreographed riot, and you won’t want to miss it! Sunday, December 17th at 7…and be sure to let us know what you think the next day!