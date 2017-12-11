5:20 PM LISTEN TO WIN THE “BEX CHRISTMAS EVER” | FIND OUT MORE | LISTEN LIVE

 
Photo: Scott Kirkland / Molly Riley / PictureGroup / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Macklemore fans should be especially thankful for Kesha.

A comedic new promo video for next summer’s ‘The Adventures of Kesha and Macklemore’ tour finds Macklemore ready to give up rapping to become a professional roller-blader.

That is until the arrival of Kesha, driving a classic Trans Am and decked out in a fabulous matching gold ensemble. The singer convinces him to give up his roller-blading dreams and go on tour with her instead.

The dynamic duo will launch the nine-week, 30-city tour June 6 in Phoenix, AZ, running until the final date on August 5 in Tampa, FL.

$1 from every ticket sold will be donated on ‘The Adventures of Kesha and Macklemore’ tour. Kesha will donate her proceeds to RAINN (Rape, Abuse, & Incest National Network), the largest anti-sexual assault organization in the US. Macklemore will donate his proceeds to M Plus1, an organization that advances racial and social justice through the M&RL Equity Fund.

Watch ‘The Adventures of Kesha and Macklemore’s tour trailer, which contains explicit language, now at Radio.com and see all the dates below.

6/6 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
6/8 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum
6/9 – Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay Events Center
6/12 – Chula Vista, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
6/14 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
6/16 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
6/17 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
6/20 – Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion
6/22 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater
6/23 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
6/25 – Rogers, AR @ Arkansas Music Pavilion
6/26 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
7/10 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
7/11 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
7/13 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
7/14 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
7/16 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
7/18 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
7/19 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
7/21 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
7/22 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
7/24 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
7/25 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
7/27 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
7/28 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
7/30 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
8/1 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte
8/2 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
8/4 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena
8/5 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

