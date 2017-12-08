Photo: Phil Loftus / Capital Pictures / Sipa / USA Today
By Scott T. Sterling
Liam Payne has shared a new stripped-down acoustic version of his new solo single, “Bedroom Floor.”
Related: Liam Payne Taps Bella Thorne for New ‘Bedroom Floor’ Video
“Bedroom Floor” is the third post-One Direction song from Payne, following the release of “Strip That Down,” which features Migos’ Quavo, and “Get Low,” a collaboration with Zedd. Liam’s solo debut album has yet to receive a title or a release date.
Check out the alternate take of “Bedroom Floor” below.
More From Today's 96.5
Taylor Swift at Lincoln Financial Field in July 2018!The One and Only Taylor Swift is bringing the reputation Stadium Tour to Philadelphia this summer! Tickets on sale to the public December 13th!
Winter Wonderland: The Holiday Market at WoodsNext weekend, enjoy holiday shopping for a good cause to benefit the special-needs individuals served by Woods Services.