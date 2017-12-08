By Scott T. Sterling
Ring in 2018 with Camila Cabello, Nick Jonas and a reunited Sugarland when the music stars perform in New York’s Times Square for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.
Related: Camila Cabello Reveals Album Release Date and Cover Art
The party starts at 8 p.m. EST Dec. 31 on ABC, with Ryan Seacrest hosting and Ciara on West Coast duty three hours later in Hollywood. More performers will be announced at a later date.
Sugarland and Nick Jonas have responded to the NYE reveal on social media. See the tweets below.
Ain’t no party like a Sugarland party! We're performing LIVE from Times Square on @NYRE Dec. 31 at 8/7c on ABC.… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…—
Sugarland (@Sugarlandmusic) December 08, 2017
No place like New York to ring in the new year. See you on December 31st at 8/7c on abc! @nyre #rockineve https://t.co/PiTrrkfW0g—
Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) December 08, 2017