5:20 PM LISTEN TO WIN THE “BEX CHRISTMAS EVER” | FIND OUT MORE | LISTEN LIVE

 
Filed Under:Camila Cabello, Nick Jonas, Sugarland
Photo: Scott Kirkland / PictureGroup / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Ring in 2018 with Camila Cabello, Nick Jonas and a reunited Sugarland when the music stars perform in New York’s Times Square for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.

Related: Camila Cabello Reveals Album Release Date and Cover Art 

The party starts at 8 p.m. EST Dec. 31 on ABC, with Ryan Seacrest hosting and Ciara on West Coast duty three hours later in Hollywood. More performers will be announced at a later date.

Sugarland and Nick Jonas have responded to the NYE reveal on social media. See the tweets below.

More From Today's 96.5

Taylor Swift at Lincoln Financial Field in July 2018!The One and Only Taylor Swift is bringing the reputation Stadium Tour to Philadelphia this summer! Tickets on sale to the public December 13th!
Winter Wonderland: The Holiday Market at WoodsNext weekend, enjoy holiday shopping for a good cause to benefit the special-needs individuals served by Woods Services.

Listen Live