Photo: Dizzy Graham
By Scott T. Sterling
Jason Derulo has got enough heat to warm the whole world.
The pop star’s steamy new video for “Tip Toe (featuring French Montana)” is packed with international flavor, dropping Derulo and a cadre of dancers into a variety of elaborate set pieces. French Montana appears in a room walled with gold skulls and populated by gold body-painted models to deliver his verse.
Watch the video below.
