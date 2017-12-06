Photo: Sthanlee B. Mirador / Sipa / USA Today
By Scott T. Sterling
Are you filled with the holiday spirit yet? Ed Sheeran certainly is.
The pop superstar is more than ready to get his Christmas on, posing on Instagram next to a big decorated tree.
“In the mood of the mooj,” Sheeran captioned the photo, where he’s seen standing on a chair to match the tree’s height.
Merry Christmas from Ed Sheeran!
