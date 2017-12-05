By Scott T. Sterling

John Mayer has been rushed to the hospital for an emergency appendectomy, forcing Dead & Company, the band he’s currently touring in, to postpone at least one show.

The band, consisting of former Grateful Dead members, announced Mayer’s health scare on social media. “Early this morning, Tuesday, December 5th, John Mayer was admitted into the hospital for emergency appendectomy forcing the Dead & Company December 5th concert in New Orleans to be postponed,” the band tweeted.

There is currently no further information on Mayer’s status. Check back for updates.