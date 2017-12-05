5:20 PM LISTEN TO WIN THE “BEX CHRISTMAS EVER” | FIND OUT MORE | LISTEN LIVE

 

Ecstatic Dog Sees Snow for the First Time

Filed Under: Dog, dogs, Joy, Snow

By Shannon Frost Greenstein

There’s nothing like an animal video to lift your spirits if you’re feeling down.

In that vein, have we got a spirit-lifter for you.

Here’s a video from York, England.   Jo Ellery and Matt Hunter captured the sight of their working Cocker Spaniel, Truffle, cavorting in the snow he’s never had a chance to experience.

And, suffice to say, the dog could not contain himself.  What you’re about to see is pure, unadulterated, guileless joy, and it’s impossible not to smile when you see how ecstatic he is.

 

 

What did I tell you?  Go ahead and just try to tell me that you’re not in a slightly better mood than you were before you saw that.  Animals are a great source of unconditional love, and watching this video, you can’t help but understand why they boost our mood.

Thanks to the Good News Network for this amazing story, and be sure to copy the link…you never know when you might need another pick-me-up!

