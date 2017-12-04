5:20 PM LISTEN TO WIN THE “BEX CHRISTMAS EVER” | FIND OUT MORE | LISTEN LIVE

 

Where to Get Free Cookies for National Cookie Day

By Shannon Frost Greenstein

December 4th, music fans, is #NationalCookieDay.

Now, I don’t know about YOU, but I am of the opinion that I definitely deserve a cookie today.

You know what?  Even if you don’t think you deserve one?  I do.  

So, cookies for everyone!  And what’s better than cookies???

Cookie-ice-cream-sandwiches

Cash money

Golden Fleece

FREE COOKIES!!!

So, because it’s already been decided (by me) that you deserve a cookie, and a free one at that, here are a few locations to hit on the way home if you’re craving something sweet.

  • All Mrs. Fields locations will be giving out a free cookies to the first 400 customers.
  • Insomnia Cookies is giving out a free traditional cookie with any purchase.
  • Whole Foods’ cookie bar is offering items for 50% off.
  • Participating locations of Nestle Toll House Café are giving out free regular cookies to customers.
  • Participating locations of Great American Cookies will be giving out one free original chocolate chip cookie — no purchase necessary.
  • Penn Station East Coast Subs (the sandwich chain, not the train station in New York City) is giving out chocolate chunk cookie bites with any sandwich purchase.
  • Cinnabon came out with a limited-time hybrid chocolate chip cookie-cinnamon roll called Cookie Bon Bites, which will come with free milk on Monday.

We got this list from Business Insider, so the “free” part of “free cookie” must be truly legit.  And, now that we’ve all accepted that we all deserve free cookies, here’s the $64,000 question:

What kind should we get?

