Pitbull Hosts Bikini Model Boat Party in ‘Jungle’ Video: Watch

Filed Under: Pitbull
Photo: Ron Elkman / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

What’s better than a boat party? According to Pitbull, it’s a boat party populated by a bevy of bikini models.

Such is the case in Pitbull’s latest music video, “Jungle,” taken from the rapper’s new greatest hits album, which is available now.

Both the new song and video features appearances from E-40, Stereotypes and Abraham Mateo. Also: more bikini models than a Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue.

Check out the new clip below.

