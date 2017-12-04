5:20 PM LISTEN TO WIN THE “BEX CHRISTMAS EVER” | FIND OUT MORE | LISTEN LIVE

 

Linkin Park Share Live ‘Crawling’ Video Featuring Chester Bennington

Photo: James Minchin

By Scott T. Sterling

Linkin Park have revealed a new live performance video of Hybrid Theory classic, “Crawling,” taken from the upcoming One More Light Live collection.

The dramatic, black and white clip features a stripped-down but intense acoustic version of the song, with Mike Shinoda on piano and Chester Bennington on lead vocals. Bennington sings the songs while immersed in the front rows of the crowd, surrounded and supported by fans.

Bennington took his own life earlier this year on July 20.

One More Light Live is set for release on Dec. 15.

Watch the new clip below.

