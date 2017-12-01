Winter Wonderland: The Holiday Market at Woods

By Shannon Frost Greenstein

I’m sure we’ll all slowly starting to get festive, now that the season of Advent is upon us on this December 1st. Presents are on all of our minds…both giving them AND receiving them…and that’s going to be a dominant theme for the month.

However, what if there was a way to spend your holiday cash in a manner that benefits a local organization serving countless special-needs individuals, as well as providing you with unique, thoughtful, and meaningful gifts?

Well, guess what. There IS.

The Winter Wonderland Holiday Market at Woods Services is next weekend, December 8th through the 10th. It’s going to be a merry event, all designed to benefit the over 700 children and adults with developmental, intellectual, and physical disabilities that Woods Services works to support.

It will feature homemade gifts, vendors, food stations, photo ops with Santa (for pets, TOO!), and, a particular favorite of the Woods residents, a 100-motorcycle parade carrying gifts for the Woods’ Secret Santa program. Many of the vendors involved are companies which employ individuals with special challenges or significant injuries, and numerous gift options were actually made by the residents themselves.

Stop by next weekend at Woods Services, located at 40 Martin Gross Drive, Langhorne, PA 19047, to shop for a cause. There will be crafts, jewelry, lifestyle products, wreaths, cocoa…and the chance to meet and interact with the very individuals your dollars will be helping.

Is there a better activity that captures the meaning of the holiday season? WE don’t think so. So check it out between 5:00 and 8:00 on Friday, and 12:00 to 6:00 on Saturday and Sunday. And best wishes for a joyous holiday experience!