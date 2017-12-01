Click Here for Philadelphia’s Greatest CHRISTMAS Hits | LISTEN LIVE

Winter Wonderland: The Holiday Market at Woods

Filed Under: events, Holiday Market, Winter Wonderland, Woods Services

By Shannon Frost Greenstein

I’m sure we’ll all slowly starting to get festive, now that the season of Advent is upon us on this December 1st.  Presents are on all of our minds…both giving them AND receiving them…and that’s going to be a dominant theme for the month.

However, what if there was a way to spend your holiday cash in a manner that benefits a local organization serving countless special-needs individuals, as well as providing you with unique, thoughtful, and meaningful gifts?

Well, guess what.  There IS.

The Winter Wonderland Holiday Market at Woods Services is next weekend, December 8th through the 10th.  It’s going to be a merry event, all designed to benefit the over 700 children and adults with developmental, intellectual, and physical disabilities that Woods Services works to support.

It will feature homemade gifts, vendors, food stations, photo ops with Santa (for pets, TOO!), and, a particular favorite of the Woods residents, a 100-motorcycle parade carrying gifts for the Woods’ Secret Santa program.  Many of the vendors involved are companies which employ individuals with special challenges or significant injuries, and numerous gift options were actually made by the residents themselves.

Stop by next weekend at Woods Services, located at 40 Martin Gross Drive, Langhorne, PA  19047, to shop for a cause.  There will be crafts, jewelry, lifestyle products, wreaths, cocoa…and the chance to meet and interact with the very individuals your dollars will be helping.

Is there a better activity that captures the meaning of the holiday season?  WE don’t think so.  So check it out between 5:00 and 8:00 on Friday, and 12:00 to 6:00 on Saturday and Sunday.  And best wishes for a joyous holiday experience!

 

woods 3 Winter Wonderland: The Holiday Market at Woods

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Today's 96.5

Taylor Swift at Lincoln Financial Field in July 2018!The One and Only Taylor Swift is bringing the reputation Stadium Tour to Philadelphia this summer! Tickets on sale to the public December 13th!
Winter Wonderland: The Holiday Market at WoodsNext weekend, enjoy holiday shopping for a good cause to benefit the special-needs individuals served by Woods Services.

Listen Live