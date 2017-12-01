WE’VE GOT TAYLOR SWIFT TICKETS!!!

Click Here for Philadelphia’s Greatest CHRISTMAS Hits | LISTEN LIVE

By Shannon Frost Greenstein

Do we have your attention yet?

That’s good, because you do NOT want to miss this.

Unless you’ve literally been living under a rock, you’ve probably heard that Taylor Swift is coming to Lincoln Financial Field on July 14th for the Philadelphia stop of her “Reputation” tour.

AND GUESS WHO HAS TICKETS TO GIVE AWAY???

That’s right!  It’s US!

Our favorite jock Bennett will be doing a giveaway EVERY DAY between Monday, December 4th and Friday, December 8th.  You’ll want to listen in the noon hour…that’s between 12:00 and 1:00 p.m….for the announcement to call in.  Be the lucky winner and you’ll get a pair of tickets to see Taylor Swift this summer!

Now, these tickets are worth more than the Golden Fleece, so you will DEFINITELY want to tune in at noon so you don’t miss your shot!

Good luck, T-swifties, and May the Odds Be Ever in Your Favor!

