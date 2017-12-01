Listen to Louis Tomlinson’s New Single ‘Miss You’

By Jon Wiederhorn

Louis Tomlinson has dropped his new solo song “Miss You” in advance of his upcoming debut album. The track is a melancholy pop tune that features a prominent guitar rhythm, marching drums, strings and Tomlinson singing about drinking with the guys to try to forget the bitter end of a romantic relationship.

Related: Louis Tomlinson Challenges Niall Horan to Rap Battle

“I wrote this song about a time in my life when I was going out partying every night,” he told MTV UK. “In hindsight throughout that time I was pretty numb and just going through the motions. Deep down it was always in the back of my mind that what I really missed was the girl that I loved. It was important for me to write something really honest.”

“Miss You” was co-written with One Direction collaborator Julian Bunetta and produced by Afterhrs.

Tomlinson’s first solo album is due for release in 2018, Sony Music has said.

Check out “Miss You” below.